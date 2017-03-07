Scott Stuber is expected to take the Netflix motion picture job as word comes that after a second round of talks with a number of candidates, the former chairman of 20th Century Fox Jim Gianopulos has emerged as the front-runner to run Paramount along with Michael De Luca overseeing the motion picture division of the studio. The move would put the former chairman of 20th Century Fox back in charge of a film studio.

Gianopulos had been rumored for the Legendary Entertainment post earlier but many felt those rumors were just a stalking horse as he narrowed in on the Paramount job. De Luca, who co-produced this year’s Oscars has been in the running to take over Paramount along with a number of other executives. More to come …