Once a CBS drama star, always a CBS drama star. Jim Caviezel, who headlined CBS’ long-running procedural Person of Interest, has been tapped to lead the cast of the network’s untitled Navy SEAL drama pilot from former Justified executive producers Ben Cavell, Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly, and Shameless executive producer Chris Chulack.

Written by Cavell and directed by Chulack, the untitled project follows the lives of the elite Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high stakes missions our country can ask. Caviezel will play Jason, the respected, committed leader of his assault team who’s been through over a dozen deployments.

Cavell, Timberman, Beverly and Chulack executive produce for CBS TV Studios.

The Caviezel-toplined Person of Interest ended its five-season run on CBS last spring. The network loves bringing back into the fold some of its most recognizable drama stars. CBS’ S.W.A.T. pilot is headlined by Criminal Minds alum Shemar Moore; the network’s pilot Mission Control is headlined by Poppy Montgomery, who previously starred on CBS’ Without a Trace and Unforgettable, and pilot Instinct‘s leading man is The Good Wife‘s Alan Cumming. Additionally, Gary Sinise, who was the lead of CSI: NY, is now the lead of another CBS procedural spinoff series, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, and NCIS’ Michael Weatherly is the star of freshman Bull.

In the Navy SEAL pilot, Caviezel joins another actor from a long-running CBS procedural, former CSI: NY co-star A.J. Buckley. Also previously cast in the project are Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr. and Toni Trucks.

Caviezel next stars in The Ballad of Lefty Brown, which just premiered at the South by Southwest Film Festival. he is repped by ICM Partners and attorney Frank Stewart.