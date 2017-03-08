The international trailer for Ritesh Batra’s (The Lunchbox) The Sense of an Ending has dropped, and it looks like Jim Broadbent might have some demons from his past to face. He plays Tony Webster, a divorced and retired man who leads a fairly reclusive and quiet existence until long-buried secrets from his past force him to face the flawed recollections of his younger self, the truth about his first love and the devastating consequences of decisions made a lifetime ago.

CBS Films and Lionsgate release the silver-dollar British-American title, based on the bestselling novel by Julian Barnes, in the U.S. this weekend (Studiocanal is releasing in the UK in April). The film boasts a familiar, classy cast including Charlotte Rampling, Emily Mortimer and Harriet Walter with Downton Abbey’s Michelle Dockery playing Broadbent’s pregnant daughter. Billy Howle, Joe Alwyn and Freya Mavor also star. BBC Films and Origin Pictures developed the project from a screenplay by playwright Nick Payne. David Thompson and Ed Rubin produce with Christine Langan, Ed Wethered, Ben Browning, Glen Basner and Norman Merry exec producing.