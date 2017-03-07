Amazon is developing a limited drama series about an all-girl rodeo to be produced by Jill Soloway (Transparent) and Andrea Sperling’s Topple Productions.

Courtesy of ICM Partners

Written by Cassie Pappas (Tyrant), the period drama is set in 1942 during World War II. While the men are away at war, women in small-town Texas form the first All Girl Rodeo, riding to unprecedented fame and fortune – as long as they can hold on.

Soloway and Sperling executive produce via their Topple Productions banner, which is under an overall deal at Amazon Studios.

Soloway, creator, director and producer of Amazon’s award-winning critically praised series Transparent, has won two Primetime Emmys for Best Director for the series, as well as a DGA Award.

Pappas has written for shows such as Tyrant and Hostages and is currently penning the screenplay for MGM’s reboot of the 1980s cult classic Road House. She’s repped by ICM Partners and 3 Arts.