Former Mad Men star Jessica Paré is set for a key series regular role opposite Jim Caviezel in CBS’ untitled Navy SEAL drama pilot from former Justified executive producers Ben Cavell, Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly and Shameless executive producer Chris Chulack.

Written by Cavell and directed by Chulack, the project follows the lives of the elite Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high-stakes missions our country can ask. Paré will play Mandy, a whip-smart CIA analyst driven to rid the world of evil and get the bad guys. Cast also includes Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., A.J. Buckley, and Toni Trucks.

Paré, known for her starring role as Megan Draper in Mad Men, was recently seen in Oscar-nominated film Brooklyn opposite Saoirse Ronan. She’s repped by UTA, 3 Arts Entertainment and Sloane Offer Weber and Dern.