With President Donald Trump’s Travel Ban 2.0 blocked by two judges, Republicans in Congress openly questioning Trump’s claim he was wiretapped by former POTUS Obama and Trumpcare’s future looking dim, Fox News Channel’s Jesse Watters asked Trump if he had to pick among Chuck Schumer, Jeff Zucker or Alec Baldwin to fire – a nod to Trump’s background as host of a reality TV series – which man would he pick.

“I think the Alec Baldwin situation is not good,” Trump said in an interview that will air on FNC’s Watters World. “Chuck I’m very disappointed in, because he’s a guy who should make deals for the people … instead he’s just an obstructionist. And Jeff Zucker, I mean, I got him the job! And CNN is just, you know, fake news. Who would I say? I just, I don’t want to say, but I will say I’m disappointed in all three. I think the portrayal of me is ridiculous.”

The interview preview makes the perfect St. Patrick’s Day drinking game, if you pick “fake news” and “failing New York Times” as your signals to toss back a shot. But don’t drive home.