Comedian Jerry Seinfeld, who’s lent his name and financial backing to stage shows by Colin Quinn, will produce Letters From A Nut by Ted L. Nancy, slated to run at the Geffen Playhouse’s intimate Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater from June 23 through July. The show will be presented under the banner of the Geffen’s Spotlight Entertainment Series. Opening night is June 28.

Ted L. Nancy is a pseudonym used by Barry Marder, a comedian, Seinfeld writer and the co-writer with Jerry Seinfeld of DreamWorks’ Bee Movie. Marder has written for Bill Maher, Jay Leno and David Letterman. He also wrote with George Carlin. Currently, he’s involved with Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.

Letters From A Nut is based on prank missives from “Nancy” to various corporate execs, and their responses, which were later collected in a popular book series. Performing with Marder will be Beth Kennedy, as “Service Representative” and Sam Kwasman as “Pagliacci.” The creative team includes

Daniel Ionazzi, set and lighting; Alan Marder, illustrations; and video by Carolla Digital. No word on the true identity of listed director “Pierre Balloón.” Seinfeld did, however, direct a Colin Quinn show.

The Geffen describes Letters this way: “Ted L. Nancy is a customer in need of service. He writes to the city of Huntington Beach requesting a permit for operating his Electronic Nose Blowing Machine, invites Czechoslovakian President Václav Havel to become Treasurer of Ted’s Vacuum Club, asks Nordstrom about buying a mannequin that looks like his deceased neighbor to present to the grieving widow, and more. Time after time, well-meaning representatives offer earnest replies to his letters.”