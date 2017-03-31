Jenny Wall, who has served as Hulu’s SVP and head of marketing for the past three years, is stepping down.

The decision was made recently, Hulu says, and a search has begun for a Chief Marketing Officer.

The move comes amid other changes at the company as it expands its service into Live TV and is adding higher level executives, including the recently announced Chief Content Officer. That yet-to-be-named CCO will report to Hulu CEO Mike Hopkins and oversee all aspects of Hulu’s content business including original programming, content acquisitions and overall content strategy. Craig Erwich, who has been overseeing all content for Hulu as SVP, Head of Content, is staying on, focusing on original content.

Hulu says Wall will assist in the search for the new CMO and will stay on through the end of May to help with the transition.

“We are very fortunate that Jenny will be staying onboard through the premiere of The Handmaid’s Tale, our Upfront and our ramp up to the launch of our new experience and Live TV service,” Hulu said in a statement.

“Since she first joined Hulu, Jenny has played an integral role in developing our brand, growing our audience and building us into the company we are today. She will always be part of the Hulu family,” said Mike Hopkins, CEO, Hulu. “While we will miss her leadership and creative sensibilities, we support Jenny’s decision, and are fortunate she has built a strong team of marketing leads who will help see us into Hulu’s next stage.”

“It’s been an incredible three years at Hulu. I’ve had the opportunity to help elevate the brand, launch the company’s slate of originals and build a world-class marketing organization,” said Wall. “I am so thankful to Mike for his guidance and leadership, and am indescribably proud of my team and everything we’ve accomplished together.”

Wall’s exit was first reported by Deadline’s sister pub Variety.