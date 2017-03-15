Jenny Wade (Wedding Band) s set as a series regular opposite Hannah Ware and Alan Powell in Redliners, NBC‘s drama pilot based on short stories by Charlaine Harris. Written by Emerald City executive producer Shaun Cassidy and comic creator Kelly Sue DeConnick, and directed by Jason Ensler, in the tone of Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Redliners mixes humor, romance and espionage. It follows a pair of former operatives who get reactivated and drawn into a larger conspiracy while attempting to maintain their undercover lives. Wade will play Christy, Anne’s (Ware) sweet and overly officious assistant at school who talks too much, tries too hard and wants more than anything to have a rapport with Anne. Wade was most recently seen as the female lead on Wedding Band, and in recurring roles on Hand of God and American Horror Story: Asylum. She’s repped by APA and MGMT Management. Harris is repped by APA.

Amy Hill (Just Add Magic, Preacher, Unreal) has been cast as a series regular opposite Rob Riggle in ABC’s multi-camera, single-dad comedy written by Dannah Phirman & Danielle Schneider, creators of Hulu’s Hotwives franchise, and executive produced by Trophy Wife creators Sarah Haskins & Emily Halpern. The untitled comedy centers on Josh Keeler (Riggle), an intellectual but emotionally challenged single dad who moves to Queens with his two young daughters and forms an unlikely family with the other residents in their apartment building. Hill will play Mrs. Kim, Josh’s tough and honest neighbor. She’s repped by SMS Talent.