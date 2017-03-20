Jennifer Lopez came to NBCU Summer Press Day to plug NBC’s new World Of Dance reality competition series on which she is executive producer, as well as a member of the judge panel also including Derek Hough and Ne-Yo. They talked about the format for the series debuting May 8, which pits solo dancers against duos and dance crews of all ages, and especially the $1M grand prize, which they claimed was unprecedented for a dance competition series.

Even so, Lopez was asked about another reality competition series which, word has it, may be heading to NBC: American Idol. Less than a year after Idol ended its 15-season run on Fox, the singing reality series is eyeing a comeback and sources indicate a new season may be headed to NBC next season; that would bring the three biggest talent competition series of the past decade — Idol, The Voice and America’s Got Talent — under one roof.

Asked if her multiple roles on the dance competition series would preclude her participating in an Idol reboot – Lopez having previously judged that long-running hit Fox series – she answered, well-prep-edly, “I haven’t heard anything about that. So I know nothing about that.”

World Of Dance has a 10-episode order to bring dancers from around the globe together to compete in battles of artistry, precision, and athleticism. Solo artists will compete against duos and crews, and dance styles can run the gamut from krumping to tap, ballet, ballroom, clogging, and stomping. Competitors are divided into three divisions: Junior (any size act under 16 years old), Upper (groups of 1-4, over 16 years) and Team (groups of 5+, over 16 years). Acts will be scored using a point system that rates routine, execution, presentation and crowd appeal.

The finale sees the winners from each division duke it out for the $1 million pot.