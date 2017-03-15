EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston will star in the Anne Fletcher-directed comedy Dumplin’, a film that is eyeing a summer shoot. IMR will be launching international sales. The film is scripted by Kristin Hahn, and Aniston will star as Rosie, a former beauty pageant queen who now runs the local Texas pageant. Michael Costigan (Ghost In The Shell) will produce under his COTA Films banner, and Hahn will also produce. Fletcher has directed The Proposal and 27 Dresses.

Pic is a music-driven comedy in the vein of Pitch Perfect and Bring It On, and is based on the acclaimed Julie Murphy YA novel. The heroine is Willowdean, a confident, plus-sized, teen who is obsessed with all things Dolly Parton. To spite her mom (Aniston), Willowdean enlists some friends to join the local pageant – and what starts as an impulsive one-day protest snowballs as Will inadvertently becomes the inspiration for a ragtag group of teenage outcasts joining the pageant. Given her “insider” perspective on her mother’s pageant world she had long scorned, Will gains new respect for her mom who, in turn, comes to admire a daughter she’s finally able to see, and love, for who she really is.

The film was originated at Disney, but recently shook loose and will go the indie route. CAA and UTA are representing domestic.

Aniston is represented by CAA and Lighthouse Management & Media. Fletcher is represented by UTA.