CNN’s Specials EP Jeff Kepnes is heading to MSNBC as Senior Executive Producer of Special Events.

Kepnes will report to MSNBC chief Phil Griffin. He had worked at CNN since 2003, joining as senior producer at Paula Zahn Now. Kepnes was then upped to EP Specials at CNN five years ago.

Before joining CNN, Kepnes had worked at Fox News, and before that as senior producer of Equal Time with Paul Begala and Oliver North at MSNBC.

Kepnes is the second producer to leave CNN for MSNBC. Last week, Jonathan Wald bowed out of CNN, where he has been EP-ing Don Lemon’s sometimes-gobsmacking primetime show, to become SVP Programming and Development at MSNBC. He too reports directly to Griffin.