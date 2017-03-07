The second episode of Time: The Kalief Browder Story will see some of its heavy-hitter executive producers step in front of the camera Wednesday night for a special Spike TV town hall on criminal justice reform. EPs Jay-Z Harvey Weinstein and David Glasser will join members of the now-deceased Browder’s family and others for the live “Time and Punishment” event set to live from New York City right before the second episode of the six-part docuseries. It also will air on sister Viacom nets VH1 and BET.

ABC Browder siblings Akeem, Nicole, Deion, and Kamal will be joined by family attorney Paul Prestia and Jenner Furst, who directed and executive produced The Kalief Browder Story. The host and other panelists are TBA. The special is produced by Casey Patterson Entertainment and Matador with Alex Coletti as director.

Jay-Z also appears in the docuseries, which tells the story of Kalief Browder, a young African-American student who spent three years on Rikers Island without ever being convicted of a crime. With the literally and figuratively scarred Browder’s suicide in 2015, The Kalief Browder Story additionally reveals the consequences of this real American carnage that continue even when the jail doors are opened.

Chachi Senior, Jenner Furst, Nick Sandow, Julia Willoughby Nason, and Michael Gasparro also exec produced the series.