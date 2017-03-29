The Real O’Neals star Jay R. Ferguson has been cast as the lead in the CBS comedy pilot Living Biblically, from The Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki and Warner Bros TV. The casting is in second position to ABC’s softly-rated sophomore family comedy series which is not expected to get a third season. Ferguson is the second Real O’Neals cast member to book a big pilot role in second position, joining Matt Shively, cast as the lead in NBC’s space-travel comedy pilot Spaced Out.

Based on A.J. Jacobs’ bestselling book The Year of Living Biblically, the project, written by Patrick Walsh and directed by Andy Ackerman, centers on Chip (Ferguson), a modern-day man at a crossroads in his life who decides to live according to the Bible.

Ferguson’s Chip is a lapsed Catholic who recently lost his best friend and is about to become a father. Chip puts his amiable yet obsessive temperament to use when he starts living his life 100% by the Bible to find direction.

Ferguson, who next will be seen in Showtime’s upcoming Twin Peaks revival and was previously a series regular on the acclaimed AMC series Mad Men, is repped by Industry Entertainment and Wishlab.