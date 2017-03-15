Warner Bros Digital Networks Group has a new No. 2. Jay Levine has been promoted to EVP of the unit that was launched in June to create and build OTT services, produce digital native content, grow Warner Bros’ direct-to-consumer capabilities and build a digital-first team at the studio.

Working with Craig Hunegs, President of Business and Strategy at Warner Bros Television Group and President of Warner Bros Digital Networks Group, Levine will oversee the group’s day-to-day operations, including ad sales, distribution, finance, business development and planning.

“Jay has been instrumental in helping us define the company’s digital strategy and build the Warner Bros Digital Networks Group,” said Hunegs, to whom Levine will continue to report. “I have worked closely with him in our TV Group, and I am pleased he is now taking on a key leadership role in this fast-growing, impactful, direct-to-consumer hub at Warner Bros.”

Levine most recently served as SVP Business & Strategic Planning at Warner Bros Television Group, a post to which he was promoted in 2012. Before that, he was VP Business Planning, the role in which he joined the company in 2009. Prior to joining WBTVG, Levine worked at Disney as an associate in its Corporate Strategy and Business Development Group and earlier was Senior Manager of Finance & Business Development for ESPN.com.