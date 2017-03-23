Universal’s release of DreamWorks Pictures’ Thank You For Your Service about a group of U.S. soldiers who battle PTSD upon their return from Iraq, will open on Friday, Oct. 27.

Pic marks the directorial debut of American Sniper scribe Jason Hall and is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book by David Finkel, which Hall adapted. Pic follows a group of U.S. soldiers returning from Iraq who struggle to integrate back into family and civilian life, while living with the memory of a war that threatens to destroy them long after they’ve left the battlefield.

Miles Teller, Haley Bennett, Amy Schumer, Joe Cole, Beulah Koale, Scott Haze, Keisha Castle-Hughes, Brad Beyer, Omar Dorsey and Jayson Warner Smith star in the war drama.

Jon Kilik produces, while Ann Ruark executive produces. On Oct. 27, Thank You For Your Service is destined to be the upscale adult choice to Lionsgate’s untitled Saw movie and Paramount’s 2017 Cloverfield film.