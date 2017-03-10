Seinfeld alum Jason Alexander and his real-life son Gabe Greenspan will headline Dinner With Dad, a new digital short-form series greenlighted by Freeform for premiere March 10.

The duo wrote all episodes and will play heightened versions of themselves in the show, which chronicles a young man’s weekly get-together meal with his father. It takes place in a deli, where each week father and son get together to catch up on life. Each episode centers on Alexander’s encouraging but unsolicited advice on his son’s life and show business ambitions. The episodes include “Late For Dinner” in which Jason worries that Gabe’s “chronic” lateness will become a blemish on both of their careers and reputations; and “Naked Dinner” where Gabe seeks Jason’s advice on whether or not he should accept a stage role that requires full frontal nudity.

Stoney Sharp directs and executives produces, alongside Virginia Melin, both of Colossal Youth.

Alexander has appeared on Broadway and in numerous TV shows and movies, but is best known for his role as George Costanza on the long-running sitcom Seinfeld. Dinner With Dad isn’t the first time he’s played himself. He previously appeared in five episodes of Curb Your Enthusiasm as an alternative version of Jason Alexander.

LA-based actor Greenspan writes and performs as one-half of the sketch comedy team The Idiot Chimney and on the independent improv team, Merlin. Greenspan has trained in improv and sketch at UCB, The Groundlings, iO West, The Improv Theater and The Clubhouse, as well as toured with his college musical improv group, Just Add Water.

Dinner With Dad premieres on Freeform.com, the Freeform app and Hulu, starting March 10.