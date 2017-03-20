Jarrod Carmichael, creator/executive producer/star of NBC’s The Carmichael Show, has had some of the same conversations with NBC that journalists have with editors. The use of a racial slur, for instance, and the cutesy “N-word” euphemism used as its stand-in. TV network execs like it. Carmichael is not a fan.

“N-word is childish.. say it!” he said of the slur. “We know what we’re talk about; we’re not speaking to children.” For an episode of his comedy series that deals with the use of the actual word, not the cutsey euphemism, Carmichael says it’s heard on screen “like six times.”

The network was similarly concerned about how many times the word “rape” was spoken in an episode on date rape. “I think I counted 21 or 22; they wanted to get it down,” Carmichael said at NBU Summer Press Day.

He argued, how often do you say “sexual assault” when discussing the act in your living room with family and friends.

Asked why he thought NBC had a number, over which it was not OK, Carmichael speculated that with a lower “rape” word count, “you can move more Charmin.”

The Carmichael Show, based on his stand-up comedy, is back for its third season May 31.