Jane Lynch is set to co-star opposite Jon Rudnitsky and Genevieve Angelson in NBC’s multi-camera pilot Relatively Happy as a character that was originally written as male.

Written and executive produced by Max Mutchnick and Jeff Astroff and directed by James Burrows, Relatively Happy centers on an adult brother, Henry (Jon Rudnitsky), and sister Heather (Genevieve Angelson), wind up living together for the first time since they were kids, after one of them suffers a big loss. They become each other’s wingman, shoulder to cry on, best friend and punching bag as they navigate love, loss and work while helping to get each other “un-stuck.”

Lynch will play Bobbi Martin (originally Bobby Martin), a fast-living, Scotch-drinking, three-piece-suit–wearing, womanizing divorce attorney who is Henry’s (Jon Rudnitsky) boss, mentor and “father” figure. Said the creators, “The part was originally written as a man, until we realized the best PERSON for the job was Jane Lynch.”

Such gender switch on roles conceived as male is rare. At NBC, Kathy Bates was cast as the lead in the drama Harry’s Law, which also was written male — thus the title, which did not change.

Relatively Happy, from Warner Bros. TV, expands Lynch’s relationship with NBC where she hosts Hollywood Game Night, which has earned her two Emmy awards. She also won an Emmy and a Golden Globe for her role in Fox’s Glee. This marks her return to multi-camera comedy since her recurring role on CBS’ Two and a Half Men.

Lynch is repped by UTA and attorney Adam Kaller.