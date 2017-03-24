Jamie McShane (Bloodline) is set for a series regular role opposite Rachel Griffiths on NBC’s Shelter drama pilot (formerly untitled medical drama), from Law & Order veteran Warren Leight, Paul Haggis and Sony TV. The project, written/executive produced by Leight and directed/exec produced by Charles McDougall, is described as a real-time “extreme event” medical series that follows the nurses and doctors of an understaffed Brooklyn hospital that becomes the borough’s last viable trauma center after a catastrophic hurricane wreaks havoc on the city. McShane will play Billy McCann, a veteran NYPD police officer who has a contentious relationship with his ex-wife Kim (Griffiths) and the father of their son, Jake. McShane has split his time over the past three seasons as a series regular on Netflix’s Bloodline, and as a recurring in TNT’s Murder in the First. McShane is repped by Paradigm and Trademark Talent.

Actress/comedian Dulce Sloan has booked a series regular role opposite Eva Longoria in Type-A, Fox’s single-camera workplace comedy pilot from the Life in Pieces duo of executive producer Jason Winer and writer-producer Lesley Wake-Webster. Written by Wake-Webster and loosely based on the book Assholes: A Theory by Aaron James, Type-A — in the vein of Up in the Air — is an office comedy about a group of consultants hand-picked to do the dirty work most professionals can’t handle: layoffs, downsizing, generally delivering horrible news. To everyone else, they’re the enemy – to one another, they’re family. Sloan will play Wolf (fka Torres), the confident office tech guru who is a close friend of Axler’s (Longoria). Winner of the 2016 NBC Stand Up Showcase, was cast in last year’s Amy Poehler pilot Dumb Prince for NBC. Named as a comic to watch in 2017 by TimeOutLA, Sloan also has appeared in TruTV’s Comedy Knockout, MTV’s Acting Out and has co-hosted E! News Daily. She’s repped by APA, Levity Entertainment Group and Jackoway Tyerman.