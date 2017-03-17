Jamey Sheridan (Sully) has joined cast of ABC pilot Unit Zero, an action dramedy starring Toni Collette from the Black-ish duo of Kenya Barris and Lindsey Shockley. Written and executive produced by Shockley and directed by David Gordon Green, Unit Zero follows Jackie Fink (Collette), a brilliant but unassuming CIA engineer and single mom, as she leads a team of desk jockeys into the field as secret agents. Sheridan will play Mike Barclay, the Director of the CIA and the one who recognizes that Jackie and her team have what it takes to run the most sensitive operations at the agency. Sheridan most recently appeared in Sully and Spotlight and next will be seen in Battle of the Sexes and Lizzie. He is repped by Innovative Artists, Underground and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

Marcuis W. Harris (Vice Principals) has booked a series-regular role opposite Steve Zahn and Sandrine Holt in the ABC drama pilot The Crossing. Written/executive produced by Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie, executive produced by Jason Reed and directed by Rob Bowman, The Crossing revolves around refugees from a war-torn country who start showing up to seek asylum in an American town. But the country these people are from is America, and the war they are fleeing is 250 years in the future. Harris will play Caleb, one of the refugees. Once a simple man, Caleb was a janitor in his past life, but his peers have nominated him to represent them as a group in order to find out what’s going on. Harris recurs on Vice Principals and Animal Kingdom, and other recent credits include Rebel, Bones and Scandal. He is repped by Pakula/King & Associates and Bohemia Group.

