Daniel Espinosa is getting back in business with his Life star Jake Gyllenhaal. Gyllenhall and Riva Marker’s Ninestories and Bold Films have optioned rights to Seth Harp’s Rolling Stone article “The Anarchists Vs ISIS” to adapt into a movie. Gyllenhall is expected to star.

Harp’s article published last month tells the true story of a ragtag team of American volunteers, socialists and outcasts who are fighting alongside the Kurdish militia known as the YPG to beat ISIS in Syria and establish an anarchist collective amid the rubble of war.

Espinosa will also produce via his newly formed BOZI shingle alongside Gyllenhaal and Marker and Bold Films chairman Michel Litvak. Bold’s CEO Gary Michael Walters will executive produce.

Sony’s sci-fi pic Life hits theaters Friday.

“Jake and I are thrilled to partner with Daniel Espinosa on Seth Harp’s daring story,” Marker said. “Thematically, we’re often attracted to material about the search for identity, especially in a world where it’s become easier to feel less and less connected. Seth’s story is about people who abandon everything that’s familiar as a means to connect in the most brutal of circumstances.”

Added Litvak: “In a very short time under the leadership of Jake and Riva, Ninestories has become an incredibly exciting production company. Their vision for fresh and provocative material coupled with brilliant filmmakers like Daniel Espinosa aligns perfectly with Bold’s mandate.”

Harp is represented by Elyse Cheney Associates and UTA.