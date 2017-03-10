Jake Busey has been added to the cast of Shane Black’s The Predator at 20th Century Fox. Production is already underway on the R-rated reboot, which stars Sterling K. Brown, Trevante Rhodes, Boyd Holbrook, Jacob Tremblay, Olivia Munn, Augusto Aguilera and Keegan-Michael Key. Fox has set a February 9, 2018 release date. Busey’s role, like the film’s main plot, is being kept under wraps, but his father Gary Busey starred in the original’s sequel, 1990’s Predator 2, playing a covert government agent trying to get his hands on the alien creature for military use. The new film is considered a part of the original franchise that started with the 1987 original starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carl Weathers, and of course Black. Jake Busey just wrapped three seasons of Robert Rodriguez’s series El Rey Network series From Dusk Till Dawn, on the El Rey Network. He is repped by Lighthouse Entertainment and SMS.

Natasha Rothwell, who writes and co-stars on HBO’s Insecure, has joined the cast of Fox 2000’s Simon Vs. The Homo Sapiens Agenda, being directed by Greg Berlanti. Jennifer Garner, Katherine Langford, Nick Robinson, Alexandra Shipp, Talitha Bateman and Logan Miller star in the adaptation of Becky Albertalli’s YA novel, which centers on not-so-openly gay teenager Simon Spier (Robinson) who, after a email written by him falls into the wrong hands, becomes at risk of his secret going public. Rothwell will play the no-B.S. drama teacher at Simon’s school. Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger penned the screenplay. Temple Hill’s Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner are producers with Pouya Shahbazian. Rothwell, whose writing credits include Saturday Night Live, also wrote and starred in the sketch series Netflix Presents: The Characters. She is repped by WME, Edna Cowan Management and Jackoway Tyermann.