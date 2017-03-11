EXCLUSIVE: The follow-up to 2013’s Sylvester Stallone-Arnold Schwarzenegger actioner Escape Plan is firming up its cast. Jaime King has signed to play Abigail Ross in prison-break sequel Escape Plan 2, and Power’s Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is reprising his role as Hush from the first film.

Sources also confirm to Deadline that ex-MMA fighter Dave Bautista, who plays Drax in the Guardians of the Galaxy films and upcoming Avengers: Infinity War, will co-star with Stallone in the ensemble sequel. Plot details are under wraps.

Steven C. Miller is directing Escape Plan 2, and Miles Chapman — who scripted the first film — is writing the script. It’s a U.S.-China co-production with Emmett/Furla/Oasis and China’s Leomus Pictures. Randall Emmett, George Furla, Mark Canton, Zack Schiller and Robbie Brenner are returning to produce. Ted Fox, Mark Stewart, Barry Brooker and Stan Wertlieb will executive produce along with the Fyzz Facility’s Wayne Marc Godfrey and Robert Jones.

The original film topped out at $25.1M domestic but made more than four times that figure overseas — nearly $41M from China alone — for a $112.2M worldwide take.

King starred on the CW’s Hart of Dixie for four seasons and

most recently appeared in Bitch, which premiered at Sundance in January. Repped by Gersh, WME, Oren Segal and Myman Greenspan for legal, she next stars in the feature How to Cook Your Daughter.

Multiplatinum rapper Jackson co-stars in and exec produces the Starz drama Power and next co-stars in the feature Den of Thieves with Gerard Butler. He other recent acting credits include Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, Southpaw and Spy. He is repped by APA and attorneys Eric Feig and Stephen J. Savva.