EXCLUSIVE: Jaime Camil (Jane The Virgin) and Reynaldo Gallegos (Logan) have joined the cast of the indie boxing film Glass Jaw, directed by Jeff Celentano (Breaking Point). Shooting is underway in Los Angeles.

Glass Jaw, is the redemption story of Travis Austin (Lee Kholafai), a one-time boxing champion, who goes to prison and loses everything. After his release, he experiences the trials and tribulations of redeeming his reputation, his belt and Dana Sasso (Korrina Rico), his one true love. Jon Gries (Taken), Ashlee Macropoulos (This Just In), Mark Rolston (The Departed), Vernon Wells (Commando) and Steven Williams (21 Jump Street) co-star.

The film reunites producer Steve Perry and cinematographer Jeffrey Kimball, who worked together on the 1993 crime drama True Romance. Executive producers are Tommy Vlahopoulos (Intruders) and Tom Sulkowski (The Rake).

Glass Jaw is set to be released later this year.