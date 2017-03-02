EXCLUSIVE: Jaden Smith and Cara Delevingne are set to topline Overbrook Entertainment’s upcoming romantic drama Life In A Year, with European director Mitja Okorn attached to helm. Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews penned the script for the film, which will being production spring of this year in Toronto.

The pic follows a 17-year-old boy who, after learning his girlfriend is dying, sets out to give her their entire life together, in the year she has left.

Overbrook is producing along with Marc Bienstock.

Delevingne will next be seen in Luc Besson’s sci-fi adventure pic Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets, which will bow in theaters July 21. Her forthcoming film slate includes The Weinstein Company’s Tulip Fever and Fever Hart opposite Alexander Skarsgard. She’s repped by WME, United Agents in the UK, and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

Smith’s last feature turn was in the 2013 sci-fi actioner After Earth, which he co-starred in with his dad Will Smith, and also starred in The Karate Kid reboot with Jackie Chan. Currently, he appears in the Netflix hip-hop musical drama The Get Down, set to debut part 2 in April. Smith is repped by WME, Westbrook Entertainment, and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

Okorn, whose directing credits include Polish romantic comedy Letters To Santa and Planet Single, is repped by Gersh, Conspiracy Media, Donata Rojewska, and Bloom Hergott. Addiss and Matthews are also with Gersh.