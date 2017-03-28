The Foreigner, starring Jackie Chan, has landed a September 29 release date in China. The news came out of STX’s CinemaCon presentation Tuesday morning in Las Vegas, where STX motion picture group chair Adam Fogelson noted that the project is a Chinese co-production. Chan is a beloved star in the Middle Kingdom; his past two films — Kung Fu Yoga and Railroad Tigers — did gangbuster business in the country.

The Foreigner is based on the book The Chinaman by Stephen Leather about a humble restaurant owner in London’s Chinatown who is forced to push his moral and physical boundaries to track down the group of rogue Irish terrorists responsible for the death of his beloved daughter after the justice system fails him. The book was adapted by David Marconi (Enemy of the State, Mission Impossible 2).

The film was fast-tracked into production by STX a couple of years ago and quickly got director Martin Campbell on board. The actioner also stars Pierce Brosnan. Chan will next star in Bleeding Steel from writer/director Lijia Zhang for Chinese production company Heyi Pictures.