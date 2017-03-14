Jack H. Harris, who produced the 1958 camp-horror classic The Blob along with a sequel and a remake, died today at his home in Beverly Hills. He was 98. His daughter, Lynda Resnick, confirmed the news to the Associated Press.

Born on November 28, 1918, in Philadelphia, Harris got his showbiz start doing vaudeville as a young boy before serving in Would War II. He worked in movie publicity and distribution before branching out to producing. His first film was The Blob, toplined by Steve McQueen. Released at the height of the ‘5os sci-fi/horror boom, the film was a big hit — grossing $3 million on a $110,000 budget, per the AP. Among its most memorable aspects was the eponymous theme song, a minor pop hit for the Five Blobs that warned: “Beware of the Blob/it creeps and leaps and glides and slides across the floor/right through the door.” Catchy and kitschy, it remains a Halloween novelty staple.

Harris went on to produce and pen the story for a 1972 sequel, Beware! The Blob, and produce the 1988 remake of The Blob that starred Kevin Dillon, Shawnee Smith and Donovan Leitch. In between, he produced such films as Equinox (1970), Dark Star (1974) and the Faye Dunaway starrer The Eyes of Laura Mars (1978). His final pic was 1991’s Blobermouth. Harris also made cameo appearances in most of his films, including The Blob, and wrote and directed Unkissed Bride (1966).

He was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2014.