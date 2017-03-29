Donald Trump’s White House looks one step more like an edition of Celebrity Apprentice with Ivanka Trump’s formal announcement this afternoon that she is joining the administration staff as an “unpaid employee.” This after insisting she would not take a position at the White House, except for that of First Daughter.

Last week the White House had announced Ivanka would get an office, but no position. Plans changed when the office-and-security-clearance plan raised questions in some circles that Ivanka could be able to skirt some rules and regs with that arrangement.

“I have heard the concerns some have with my advising the president in my personal capacity while voluntarily complying with all ethics rules, and I will instead serve as an unpaid employee in the White House office, subject to all of the same rules as other federal employees,” First Daughter said in a statement about today’s announcement. “Throughout this process I have been working closely and in good faith with the White House counsel and my personal counsel to address the unprecedented nature of my role.”

Her title will be assistant to the president – not to be confused with the senior adviser title held by her husband, Jared Kushner.

Today’s announcement adds another alum of NBC’s Apprentice TV franchise to the White House staff.

Ivanka Trump first served as a boardroom adviser on the reality TV competition franchise in 2006. Fellow Apprentice alum Omarosa Manigault, now Assistant to the President and Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison, was a contestant on the first season of The Apprentice. Reality-TV fans’ much loved villainess returned during the Celebrity Apprentice era. And, of course, President Donald Trump starred on the reality competition series from its debut in spring of 2004, until deciding to run for the White House.