The UK’s ITV has commissioned The Widow, an eight-part drama series to be penned by Harry and Jack Williams, writers of BBC One and Starz’ Emmy, Golden Globe and BAFTA nominated The Missing. The Williams’ Two Brothers Pictures is producing the story of a woman haunted by the past.

The series follows Georgia Wells who has cut herself off from her previous life and is no longer the woman she once was. As she is pulled back to face the world, she’s forced to seek the truth about what really happened to the man she loved while he worked in Kinshasa.

ITV’s Head of Drama Polly Hill says, “Harry and Jack really are masters of complex emotional and unpredictable storytelling. The Widow is a brilliantly relevant, contemporary story that constantly surprises and I am delighted to have it on ITV. I think it will be a real treat for our audience.”

The Williams’ credits also include the BBC’s One Of Us, BBC/Amazon’s Fleabag and ITV’s upcoming Liar with Joanne Froggatt and Ioan Gruffudd. They founded Two Brothers in 2014.

The Widow will go into production during the winter of 2018 in Wales, Africa and the Netherlands.

Two Brothers parent All3Media International will distribute the drama globally.