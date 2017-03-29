Pennywise is creeping back into our lives in New Line Cinema’s big screen adaptation of Stephen King’s terrifying novel It, directed by Andrés Muschietti. Warner Bros. unveiled the first teaser trailer, which features Bill Skarsgård taking on the role of the bloodthirsty shape-shifting clown. You can watch it above.

Pennywise made his first appearance on screen in the 1990 miniseries It, with Tim Curry playing the evil villain. The new adaptation is set in the town of Derry, Maine and follows seven children who come face to face with daily struggles, bullies and the terrifying jokester. When kids start to go missing, the group is faced with their biggest fears as they square off against the evil clown Pennywise, whose history of murder and violence dates back centuries. Jaeden Lieberher, Nicholas Hamilton, Javier Botet, Megan Charpentier and Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard co-star.

Muschietti is directing It from a screenplay adapted by Chase Palmer & Cary Fukunaga and Gary Dauberman. Dan Lin, Roy Lee, Seth Grahame-Smith, David Katzenberg and Barbara Muschietti are producing, with Marty P. Ewing, Doug Davison and Jon Silk serving as executive producers.

It will be released in theaters on September 8. Check out the new poster below.