Issa Rae, star of her HBO series Insecure, has been cast opposite Bill Hader in Empress Of Serenity, the directorial debut of Me And Earl And The Dying Girl author and screenwriter Jesse Andrews. Production is now set to get underway in August on Andrews’ script loosely inspired by David Foster Wallace’s novel.

Hader is aboard playing Sheldon, whose laborate plan to win back his ex-wife is upended when he is guilted into a monthlong mega-cruise with his widowed father. Rae plays Michelle, a reclusive kindred spirit in the cabin next door who becomes both the aid and the obstacle in Sheldon’s plan.

The comedy is being produced by Stephen Chbosky alongside Mr. Mudd’s Lianne Halfon and Russell Smith, the group which collaborated on The Perks Of Being A Wallflower. Nathan Kahane and Joe Drake of Good Universe will executive produce alongside Mr. Mudd’s John Malkovich. Erin Westerman is overseeing for Good Universe.

Rae is repped by UTA, 3 Arts Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson.