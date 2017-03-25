Dick Wolf has another new show coming — but this one’s not an NBC procedural. The docuseries Inside the FBI: New York will premiere at 10 PM Thursday, April 27, on USA Network, the NBCUniversal-owned net said today. It also released the first promo for the series; watch it above.

Wolf executive produces Inside the FBI: NY, which comes from Emmy-winning filmmaker Marc Levin. It takes an unprecedented look at the Bureau’s New York field office. “The threat’s always evolving, so we always have to be evolving,” one agent says. “At any moment, without warning, anybody is a potential threat.” Says another: “While we do care about what’s going on overseas, New York is home, and this is where I’m worried about. Any time something happens here, I take it personal.”

The FBI has been under a microscope in recent months, with Director James Comey’s decision on Hillary Clinton’s email scandal late in the election cycle and especially this week’s hearing before the House Intelligence Committee. On Monday, Comey confirmed that the Bureau is investigating Trump campaign’s contacts with Russia and also said the FBI has “no information” to support Trump’s charge that President Obama wiretapped him.

Said Wolf, the man behind NBC’s Law & Order and Chicago franchises, ‎”Marc and his team were embedded with the FBI’s flagship New York office for over a year, and his extraordinary access has resulted in a never-before-seen look at the lives and work of the FBI agents who keep Americans safe.”

Inside the FBI: New York is a co-production between Wolf Reality and Brick City TV. Tom Thayer and Marc Benjamin also serve as executive producers alongside Wolf and Levin.