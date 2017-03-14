UPDATED with Ballers premiere date: The new seasons of HBO comedies Insecure and Ballers are set to premiere Sunday, July 23, debuting after Episode 2 of Game of Thrones‘ seventh season. Insecure co-creator/writer/star Issa Rae took to Twitter this morning to announce the Season 2 premiere date for her series:

Airing at 10:30 PM, Season 2 of Insecure will run eight episodes. During its initial run last year, the comedy aired on Sundays with two other rookie shows: drama Westworld and Sarah Jessica Parker comedy Divorce. Also co-created and written by Larry Wilmore, Insecure follows the friendship of two modern-day black women, Issa (Rae) and Molly (Yvonne Orji) and all of their uncomfortable experiences and racy tribulations. Amanda Seales, Natasha Rothwell, Jay Ellis — the “fine” one Rae mentions in her video — and Lisa Joyce also star.

Episode 1 of the series premiered online ahead of its premium cable bow. The plan was to avoid conflicting with the second presidential debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. Insecure was renewed in November along with Westworld and Divorce. Rae exec produces along with Prentice Penny, Melina Matsoukas, Michael Rotenberg, Dave Becky and Jonathan Berry.

Airing at 10 PM, the 10-episode Season 3 of Ballers starring Dwayne Johnson continues to follow the lives of former and current football players, centering on former superstar Spencer Strasmore (Johnson), who has reinvented himself as a financial manager for current players in sun-drenched Miami. The series created by Steve Levinson was renewed in July, and it was announced in November that production on Ballers was moving from Florida to California to qualify for the Golden State’s tax credits program. The comedy is executive produced by Stephen Levinson, Mark Wahlberg, Johnson, Dany Garcia, Peter Berg, Evan Reilly, Rob Weiss, Julian Farino and Denis Biggs.

