Netflix has dropped the official trailer for Ingobernable, the upcoming political thriller drama series from Mexico starring Kate del Castillo and Erik Hayser.

First Lady Emilia Urquiza (del Castillo) has big plans to improve conditions for the country through her commitment to fighting for peace. As Emilia starts to lose faith in her husband, President Diego Nava (Hayser), she finds herself at a crossroad where she will need to find a way to deal with a great challenge and uncover the truth.

In the trailer (with English subtitles), we see Los Pinos, the presidential residence, is not a happy homestead. The First Lady (del Castillo) has filed for divorce, the President (Hayser) then turns up dead, and the First Lady is nowhere to be found.

Per the logline: Emilia is a woman with a strong personality, conviction and clear ideas that make her capable of doing anything: making a president, leaving a president and killing a president.

Netflix will launch the 15-episode first season of Ingobernable on March 24. The series is produced by Argos.

Check out the trailer above and let us know what you think.