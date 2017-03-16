IMG will deepen its involvement with the fast-growing eSports business with the launch today of a web platform, called Boomeo, that features gaming content and tutorials.

The effort begins with instructional material for Counter-Strike Global Offensive. The agency partnered with five pro eSports organizations (Cloud9, compLexity, Counter Logic Gaming, G2 Esports and SK Gaming) as well as popular players and influencers (Spencer ‘Hiko’ Martin, Eric ‘Adren’ Hoag, and Duncan ‘Thorin’ Shields).

In addition to existing training modules for the game including (“Deathmatch” and “Retakes”), Boomeo is adding new ones including “Duels.”

It plans to add statistics breakdowns. leaderboards. and other training tools.

The initiative “speaks to our continued investment in the eSports industry and our focus on delivering premium and accessible content to consumers,” says IMG’s Karen Brodkin. She expects Boomeo to become “a go-to for serious gamers and those looking for an easy entry point to esports.”

Her company partnered with Turner Sports at ELeague. It has facilitated franchise ownership deals for Rick Fox, Jonas Jerebko and the Philadelphia 76ers. IMG also reps teams and players, and helps advertisers reach eSports audiences.