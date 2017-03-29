There is, as I say in my video review above, nothing imaginative about ABC’s Imaginary Mary. Debuting tonight at 8:30 PM in a preview after The Goldbergs before moving to its regular Tuesday slot following Fresh Off The Boat on April 4, the sitcom from Goldbergs trio Adam F. Goldberg, David Guarascio and Happy Madison may have seemed like a good idea once, but it turned out to be more of a bad dream in the end.

Tired, dull and cliché-heavy, the series starring Jenna Elfman and Rachel Dratch focuses on a career-centric woman who sees the imaginary friend from her lonely childhood return to help her maneuver through a new relationship with a divorced dad of three. High jinks do not ensue, to put it mildly.

The possibilities in the mix of live action and animation alone could be rich here, but the nine-episode midseason result is all misfire. Which is a real shame for the miscast Dharma And Greg actress, as well as Broad City alum Stephen Schneider, who plays the love interest of Elfman’s Alice. It is even more of a loss for deeply talented ex-Saturday Night Live cast member Dratch, who is ill served by both the writing and the CGI.

Take a look at the video review above to see more of what I think about Imaginary Mary, but the fact is this neither charming, funny nor delightful comedy just isn’t worth your time.

