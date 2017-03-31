IM Global Television has inked an exclusive agreement with digital comedy production company Funny or Die to handle international sales on its original digital content slate. Under the deal, IM Global Television will oversee 800 videos and 40 hours of original content from Funny or Die and will launch sales on the material at MIPTV next week.

Funny or Die was founded in 2007 by Gary Sanchez Productions’ Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Chris Henchy with Judd Apatow as a principal partner It has a global audience of more than 60 million and produces TV shows and feature films, including feature length parody pic iSteve starring Justin Long, written and directed by Ryan Perez, for which IM Global Television handled international sales, thereby kicking off the relationship.

“Funny or Die is, without question, the world’s leading online comedy platform for premier level content and talent,” said Eli Shibley, IM Global Television’s President of International Distribution and Co-Productions. “We strive to work with best in class partners throughout every facet of our production and distribution business and could not be more honored to [be] partnered with them on their incredible slate of original content.”

“We are thrilled to share the best of Funny or Die with international audiences,” said Brian Toombs, VP of Partner Content, Funny or Die. “Our content really showcases comedy that has universal appeal to all comedy fans so we are excited about this partnership with IM Global Television.”

Deal was negotiated by Shibley and IM Global Television’s SVP, Business Affairs, International Distribution and Co-Productions Betty Chen and by Mike Farah, Brian Toombs and CJ Vranca on behalf of Funny or Die.