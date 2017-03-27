IM Global Television announced the hiring of Jennifer Colbert, Tim Rosenman and Casey Kelly, in efforts to ramp up its Unscripted & Alternative division. Colbert was named VP Development, Rosenman is Director Development and Kelly takes on the role of Manager Development.

“It’s exciting times here at IM Global Television as we begin assembling the first wave of a team with dedicated focus on formats and programs with global appeal,” said IM Global Television’s President of Unscripted & Alternative, Phil Gurin. “With their varied professional backgrounds and experiences, I am thrilled to welcome Jennifer Colbert, Tim Rosenman and Casey Kelly, whose creative energy and passion will help us create, collaborate on and identify the most exciting new programs for all platforms both at home and around the world.”

Jennifer Colbert Courtesy of IM Global Television

Colbert, who has a long resume in reality TV, previously served as an EP and showrunner for networks including A&E, Lifetime, VH-1 and MTV 2, as well as with production companies including Studio Lambert/All3 Media, 44 Blue Productions, Fishbowl Worldwide Media and Tremendous Entertainment. She’s worked on high profile TV shows such as Talk Soup, Pimp My Ride, Girls Next Door, The Hills, Skating with the Stars and Home Free.

“Phil Gurin is a proven and accomplished veteran in our industry, as well as a dynamic and inspiring leader,” Colbert added. “We have already assembled a fantastic group of professionals, and I am eager to apply my own experience and talent to what we are going to build together at IM Global Television.”

Tim Rosenman Courtesy of IM Global Television

Rosenman comes to the IM Global team after working as a development executive for Done and Done Productions and Lionsgate. He began as a producer at Viacom in New York, working on various retrospectives for VH1 before taking a producer role on MTV’s The City. He also worked on Fox’s The X Factor and was a consulting producer on American Idol for its Season 14 finale and a new format for their 15th and final season.

Kelly worked under Gurin as Manager of Development for The Gurin Company, where she was involved in the development of programs and pilots for ITV, NBC, CW, GSN, Oxygen, MSNBC and syndication, as well as pitching to all major broadcast and cable networks. She started her career as a production assistant on TLC’s What Not To Wear and went on to assist development executives at MTV NYC, launching the popular series Are You The One? before moving to London to work on BBC’s live event series Stargazing Live.