EXCLUSIVE: The multi-hyphenate Ice Cube and his Cube Vision has just signed with WME, in all areas. Cube continues to be managed by Prospect Park’s Jeff Kwatinetz and lawyered by Matt Johnson. He has been without an agent since last fall, when he left UTA after a long run. Cube, last seen opposite Charlie Day in Fist Fight, has numerous films percolating and he recently signed an overall deal with 20th Television. He is also part of a consortium behind Big3, a basketball league comprised of former hoops stars who engage in three on three contests.