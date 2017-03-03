Cougar Town alum Ian Gomez has booked a series regular role in CBS comedy pilot Living Biblically, from The Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki, writer Patrick Walsh (2 Broke Girls) and Warner Bros TV. Based on the A.J. Jacobs’ bestselling book The Year of Living Biblically, the project, written by Walsh and directed by Andy Ackerman, centers on a modern-day man at a crossroads in his life who decides to live according to the Bible. Gomez will play Feather Gene. A dryly funny priest at Chip’s (TBD) church, Father Gene is impressed by Chip’s determination, and they form an unlikely friendship when he helps him translate the rules of the Bible to a modern world. Gomez most recently recurred on the CW’s Supergirl and guest-starred on The Real O’Neals. He’s repped by APA and Primary Wave Entertainment.

Grace Rex is set as a series regular in CBS drama pilot the Untitled Jenny Lumet Project, a character-based procedural from writer Lumet and exec producers Katie Couric, David Marshall Grant, Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin and Richard Shepard, who also directs. Penned by Lumet with Grant supervising, the untitled drama centers on an elite team of investigators for the Northeast Regional U.S. Hate Crimes Unit who solve myriad crimes against humanity as they confront their own biases. Rex will play Detective Sarah Jane Lipschitz, the smartest person in the room and a longstanding member of Naomi’s (TBD) team. Rex will be seen in the upcoming Netflix series Mindhunter. She recurred on CBS’ The Good Wife and guest starred on NBC’s Blindspot & Netflix’s Master of None. Rex is repped by Stewart Talent & Principato-Young Entertainment.