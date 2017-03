The first weekend of spring was mostly a chill at the Specialty box office, with only some new and holdovers films getting decent numbers Friday to Sunday. Even some stalwarts were showing signs of fatigue. Newcomer I Called Him Morgan from Submarine Deluxe and FilmRise had the best per theater average from its single New York location, grossing $14K. FIP bowed India’s Phillauri in 74 North American theaters Friday, grossing an estimated $265K, while Searchlight’s Wilson with Woody Harrelson and Laura Dern opened in a fairly sizable 310 locations, but took in just $330K. Among second week holdovers, Sony’s T2 Trainspotting expanded to 59 theaters, grossing $380K, while Terrence Malick’s Song to Song played more locations in its second weekend, taking in just over $142K. Music Box added runs for French title Frantz in its second frame, grossing $50K. CBS Films’ The Sense Of an Ending crossed $1M over the weekend.

NEW RELEASES

I Called Him Morgan (Submarine Deluxe/FilmRise) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $14,154

Phillauri (FIP) NEW [74 Theaters] Weekend $265,000, Average $3,581

Wilson (Fox Searchlight) NEW [310 Theaters] Weekend $330,000, Average $1,065

RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND

Frantz (Music Box Films) Week 2 [10 Theaters] Weekend $50,000, Average $5,000, Cume $82,241

Song To Song (Broad Green Pictures) Week 2 [80 Theaters] Weekend $142,005, Average $1,775, Cume $213,580

T2 Trainspotting (Sony) Week 2 [59 Theaters] Weekend $380,000, Average $6,441, Cume $613,274

HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS

Badrinath Ki Dulhania (FIP) Week 3 [93 Theaters] Weekend $150,000, Average $1,613, Cume $1,898,600

Personal Shopper (IFC Films) Week 3 [107 Theaters] Weekend $225,235, Average $2,105, Cume $553,980

Raw (Focus World) Week 3 [27 Theaters] Weekend $74,000, Average $2,741, Cume $186,709

The Sense Of an Ending (CBS Films) Week 3 [235 Theaters] Weekend $270,000, Average $1,150, Cume $1,024,224

Donald Cried (The Orchard) Week 4 [8 Theaters] Weekend $5,613, Average $702, Cume $43,623

The Last Word (Bleecker Street) Week 4 [380 Theaters] Weekend $520,802, Average $1,370, Cume $971,866

Tim Timmerman: Hope of America (Purdie Distribution) Week 4 [2 Theaters] Weekend $658, Average $329, Cume $87,250

The Women’s Balcony (Menemsha Films) Week 4 [10 Theaters] Weekend $35,252, Average $3,525, Cume $ 201,533

A United Kingdom (Fox Searchlight) Week 7 [159 Theaters] Weekend $185,000, Average $1,164, Cume $3,519,200

Kedi (Oscilloscope) Week 7 [107 Theaters] Weekend $205,000, Average $1,916, Cume $1,759,625

Land Of Mine (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 7 [26 Theaters] Weekend $34,283, Average $1,319, Cume $298,567

The Salesman (Cohen Media Group) Week 9 [35 Theaters] Weekend $46,485, Average $1,328, Cume $2,295,569

The Founder (The Weinstein Company) Week 10 [57 Theaters] Weekend $28,000, Average $491, Cume $12,708,542

The Red Turtle (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 10 [127 Theaters] Weekend $31,032, Average $244, Cume $826,807

Paterson (Amazon Studios/Bleecker Street) Week 13 [36 Theaters] Weekend $48,647, Average $1,351, Cume $2,055,878

Toni Erdmann (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 13 [ Theaters] Weekend $, Average $, Cume $

Neruda (The Orchard) Week 15 [15 Theaters] Weekend $20,943, Average $1,396, Cume $867,011

La La Land (Lionsgate) Week 16 [212 Theaters] Weekend $200,000, Average $943, Cume $150,233,687

Lion (The Weinstein Company) Week 18 [320 Theaters], Weekend $383,000, Average $1,197, Cume $50,724,840

Manchester By The Sea (Amazon Studios/Roadside Attractions) Week 19 [23 Theaters] Weekend $11,150, Average $485, Cume $47,658,644

Moonlight (A24) Week 23 [62 Theaters] Weekend $82,200, Average $1,326, Cume $27,694,670