AMC has picked up an eight-episode third season of sci-fi drama series Humans for premiere in 2018. Production will begin in the fall with key cast set to return.

Written by Sam Vincent and Jonathan Brackley, the series — which also airs on Channel 4 in the UK — is set in a parallel present and focuses on what happens when the lines between humans and machines are blurred. It’s based on the award-winning Swedish sci-fi drama Real Humans created by Lars Lundstrom and produced by SVT and Matador Film.

“‘Humans” provides a thrilling look at the evolution of technology and its effect on society,” said Joel Stillerman, president of original programming and development for AMC and Sundance TV. “The critical response to season two celebrates the creative vision, dynamic story-telling and compelling portrayals shared by the writers, producers and actors. We are pleased to continue our collaboration with Channel 4 and Kudos and look forward to season three.”

Emily Berrington, Gemma Chan, Colin Morgan, Ivanno Jeremiah,Tom Goodman-Hill and Katherine Parkinson are among the series stars.

The new season is executive produced by Derek Wax, Emma Kingsman-Lloyd, Sam Vincent and Jonathan Brackley for Kudos in association with Wild Mercury Productions, Lars Lundstrom and Henrik Widman for Matador Films, and is produced by Vicki Delow for Kudos. International distribution will be handled by Endemol Shine International.