EXCLUSIVE: Hulu is entering the comedy/talk/variety show arena in a major way with I Love You, America (working title), a weekly half-hour topical show starring Sarah Silverman, from Funny Or Die.

The project, which will discuss the current political/emotional landscape of the country, has received a 10-episode order from the streaming network. The show heated up the cable and digital marketplace when it was taken out last month, landing a production offers from both ad-supported and pay services, ultimately landing at Hulu.

I hear I Love You, America stems from marrying an idea Silverman had in the space with one the Funny or Die team, led by Will Ferrell and Adam MacKay, had been working on. Funny or Die has experience in the comedy comedy/talk show arena — the company produces Comedy Central’s @midnight with Chris Hardwick.

From inciting treason to telling poop jokes, Sarah Silverman often has been a lightning rod for heated online debate. While she has been open about her political convictions and, like many of her colleagues, has spoken out against President Donald Trump and his policies, the new program is designed to be balanced, with her looking to connect with people who may not agree with her personal opinions through honesty, humor, genuine interest in others, and not taking herself too seriously.

While it’s great to connect with like-minded people, Silverman feels it’s crucial, now more than ever, to connect with un-like-minded people, creating a show setting out to expose the fact that we are all the same.

The series, which promises to be funny, will be executive produced by Sarah Silverman, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Amy Zvi.

Silverman toplined her own primetime scripted series, The Sarah Silverman Program, on Comedy Central. In the past few years, she has done standup — winning an Emmy for her special on HBO and just setting up a new special for Netflix — as well as acting, most notably her recurring role on the Showtime drama series Masters of Sex.

Silverman is repped by UTA, Amy Zvi from Thruline and lawyer is Ziffren.

The Internet networks have been branching out into the comedy/talk show arena. Netflix has Chelsea Handler’s Chelsea, which, starting with its second season, is becoming weekly.