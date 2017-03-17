Hulu, which has been growing its content portfolio, is adding a Chief Content Officer position. The streaming service has been conducting a search and meeting with potential candidates for the past couple of months. Multiple former top-level TV executives have been considered, with at least one coming close. But as of now the position is still vacant, with talks continuing.

The Chief Content Officer, who will report to Hulu CEO Mike Hopkins, will oversee all aspects of Hulu’s content business including original programming, content acquisitions and overall content strategy.

Craig Erwich, who has been overseeing all content for Hulu as SVP, Head of Content, has been involved in the search and will be staying on, focusing on original content. Since joining the platform, he ramped up the original-series portfolio from a couple of lower-budget comedy series to a roster of high-end drama, limited and comedy series including The Path, Casual and 11.22.63.

He also has been overseeing acquisitions, a business that also has grown in the past few years with such SVOD rights buys as Empire, Homeland, Black-ish, The Goldbergs and The Golden Girls library.

In addition to continuing to increase the volume of drama and comedy series, Erwich will be tasked with expanding Hulu’s original offerings into other areas including kids’ programming. He will remain in his current position of head of all content until a CCO is hired.