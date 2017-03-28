Hulu has beefed up its Spanish-language offerings with two deals unveiled today that secure programming from Sony Pictures Television and co-owner Comcast’s Telemundo.

The company didn’t disclose financial terms, but says both pacts are “multi-year.”

The first time agreement with Telemundo will give Hulu five series from its library, They include past episodes of La Reina del Sur, Celia, and Bajo El Mismo Cielo, which are available now. On April 15 Hulu will add the complete catalogs of Tierra de Reyes and La Patrona.

Meanwhile, Sony has provided telenovelas and teleseries including Lady, La Vendendora de Rosas, Doña Barbara, comedy series Los Beltran, and crime dramas El Mariachi, Metastasis and En la Boca del Lobo.

Films in the agreement include El Mariachi and The Secret in Their Eyes. Hulu also will have nine films from director Pedro Almodóvar, including The Skin I Live In, Woman on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, All About My Mother, Bad Education, Broken Embraces, Talk to Her and Law of Desire.

Hulu’s deepening its video on demand online library as it prepares to introduce a live streaming service.