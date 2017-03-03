To half quote Woody Allen, “Showing up is 80%” and last night Logan leading man Hugh Jackman did more than that, as he surprised fans and took photos with them at a number of AMC Manhattan theaters including the Lincoln Square 13, Empire 25 and Village 7.

Jackman’s appearance was kept tightly under wraps as the actor truly wanted to be there to thank fans for coming out to enjoy the movie. Last night, 20th Century Fox/Marvel’s Logan made $9.5M, the third highest preview night for a R-rated movie after Deadpool and The Hangover II. Logan also beat the first night’s cash of such Marvel titles as Doctor Strange and X-Men: Apocalypse.

During the millennial cinematic superhero era, it’s become a tradition for the leading stars of comic-book films to meet-and-greet fans during the opening weekend, or run-up to their tentpoles. In the past, Robert Downey Jr. has shown up at charity screenings in New York City for Iron Man 3 and Avengers: Age of Ultron, and last year Ryan Reynolds made appearances during Deadpool screenings.