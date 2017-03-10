Netflix’s House of Cards noticed that the internet went insane this afternoon when White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer opened his briefing with his flag-pin worn upside down.

Fox News Channel’s White House Correspondent John Roberts, who has a seat in the front row, noticed and brought it to Spicer’s attention.

“John Roberts – always helping with the fashion tips,” Spicer joked as he turned the flag right side up.

“There’s no promo,” Spicer also said, maybe anticipating reporters’ question as to whether it was a plug for Netflix’s dystopic White House drama House of Cards, which uses the American flag upside down.

“Is that a distress signal?” another reporter was heard asking, in re the regulation that the flag never should be displayed upside down “except as a signal of dire distress in instances of extreme danger to live or property.”

Or, to promote Netflix’s series, based on BBC miniseries of same name, starring Kevin Spacey as ruthless President Frank Underwood. House of Cards tweeted approvingly: