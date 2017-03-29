House of Cards star Michael Kelly has signed with WME for representation in all areas.

Best known for his role as chief of staff Doug Stamper in Netflix’s praised political drama series House of Cards, which launches its fifth season in May, Kelly also has had key roles in features Everest, Changeling, The Adjustment and Now You See Me. His previous TV credits include The Sopranos, Generation Kill and Person of Interest. Kelly’s other most recent projects include his role as Dumbarton in FX limited series Taboo and Netflix’s Black Mirror.

Kelly will continue to be repped by manager Brian Liebman of Liebman Entertainment and attorney Joe Dapello of Schreck Rose Dapello Adams.