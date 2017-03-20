FBI Director James Comey said today that his department is investigating “any links between individuals associated with the Trump campaign and the Russian government, and any attempts to coordinate.”

But he added, in opening comments to a House Intelligence Committee hearing looking at the matter, that “because it is an open ongoing investigation and is classified, I cannot say more.”

What’s more, he says, “it isn’t fair to draw conclusions simply because I say I cannot comment.” But “I can promise you we will follow the facts wherever they may lead.”

Asked about President Trump’s tweets accusing former President Obama of ordering wiretaps of Trump Tower and his phones, Comey said that he has “no information that supports those tweets” and added that the Justice Department “has no information that supports those tweets.”

Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) kicked off the hearing saying that Russian interference in the election “comes as no shock to this committee” but remains “deeply troubling.”

He added that “we know there was not a physical wiretap of Trump Tower” — but held that it’s “possible” there were other forms of surveillance.

National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers also disputed the president’s suggestion that his agency might have encouraged Britain’s intelligence agency GCHQ to evesdrop on him. He didn’t do so “nor would I.” He agreed with the British government’s characterization of the charge as “utterly ridiculous” adding that it “frustrates a key ally of ours.”

Ranking member Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said that if evidence shows the Trump campaign aided or abetted the Russians it would be “one of the most shocking betrayals of democracy in history.”

It’s “possible,” he added, that it’s a coincidence that a string of connections between the president’s camp and the Russians was followed by its leaks designed to hurt Hillary Clinton’s campaign, as well as Trump’s efforts to quash criticism of the country’s invasion of the Ukraine and intensify criticisms of NATO.

“But it is also possible, maybe more than possible” that it isn’t a coincidence, Schiff said.

Prior to the hearing, President Trump fired off several tweets attacking the investigations of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

One questioned “all of the contact with the Clinton campaign and the Russians.”

What about all of the contact with the Clinton campaign and the Russians? Also, is it true that the DNC would not let the FBI in to look? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2017

Another tweet charged that Democrats “made up and pushed the Russian story as an excuse for running a terrible campaign.”